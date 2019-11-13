Mark Wayne "Catfish" Lane
EDENTON - Mark Wayne "Catfish" Lane, 71, of 3117 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, November 11, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Lane was born in Chowan County on January 21, 1948, and was the son of the late Jesse Mark and Elizabeth Driggs Lane. Retired after more than 43 years with Weyerhaeuser Corp. in Plymouth, he worked there on the Number 4 machine. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he also enjoyed membership in both the White Oak and Cisco Hunting Clubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Ann Reid.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Kathy Swain Lane; his daughter, Sandy Lane Madre and husband, Jeff, of Elizabeth City; his son-in-law, Wes Reid of Edenton; his granddaughter, Ellie Edwards of Elizabeth City; and his brother, Wilbur Lane of Suffolk, VA.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Rusty Womack. Burial will follow in the Nixon Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of either the , () or the , ().
As published in The Daily Advance
