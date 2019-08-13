Marlene C. Wilson
EDENTON - Marlene Kaye Chappell Wilson, 68, of 2938 Rocky Hock Road, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, in her home.
Marlene was born in Chowan County on April 30, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Otis Randolph and Clara Marie Bunch Chappell. Employed with George C. Moore Company for many years, she later retired from J. Leek Associates on Peanut Drive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Lee Wilson; a brother, Randy Chappell; and a grandson, Dakota Chase Etheridge.
Surviving are her son, Kenny Wilson of Elizabeth City; her long-time companion, Jeff Toppin of the home; three sisters, her twin, Arlene Wilson of Hertford, and Marie Chappell and Vicki Colson, both of Edenton; a brother, Wayne Chappell of Midland, TX; and two grandchildren, Allen Lee Wilson and Ava Mae Wilson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Joey Nixon. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at Marie's home, 145 Shannonhouse Road, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Ste. 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, or online at .
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019