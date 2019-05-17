Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene "Jo" Steadman. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary





HERTFORD - Marlene "Jo" Steadman, 85, of Hertford, NC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hertford.



Born in Sterling, IL on July 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Helene Becker Steadman. A graduate of Woodlawn Grade School and a 1951 graduate of Sterling High School, she completed her master's degree at Northern Illinois University in Guidance and Counseling. Jo taught Physical Education at Fulton Junior High School in Fulton, IL where she later transitioned into Guidance Counseling. Instrumental in developing the school's first computer lab and Gifted Education program, she served on the Northern Illinois Gifted Education Board, the Illinois Committee for Title Nine Equal Opportunity, and the School Employees' Credit Union Board. She also coached girls' basketball and taught summer school.



Jo adored her Cairn Terriers throughout her life, having raised four over her lifetime. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing bridge, and holds the status of "Life Master" in the American Contract Bridge League. A diehard Chicago Cubs fan, she enjoyed very much their World Series win in 2016. Her lifelong love of the water led her to sailing, wind surfing, jet boating, and racing sunfish sailboats. This love of water led her to retire to Holiday Island in Hertford.



Jo retired in 1989 to Holiday Island with a lifelong friend where, with the help of their families, Jo had a home built along the edge of the Albemarle Sound where the sail boats, jet boat, and jet ski could be docked in front of the house, allowing for fishing and crabbing. She held several offices including her service as President of the Property Owner's Association on the island, and she volunteered at the after school program at Perquimans' Public Schools as well as at the 2nd grade reading program. She actively participated in starting two churches on the island: Chapel on the Sound and Island Christian Fellowship.



Surviving are her sister, Patricia Steadman Lange of Morrison, IL; a niece, Audrey Lange of Elgin, IL; two great-nephews, Samuel Steadman Lange and Jeffery Oberts; a great-niece, Aidan Oberts; her lifelong friend, Evangeline Shank; and her beloved Cairn Terrier, Cubbie.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Burdette Steadman; an infant sister, Donna Lou Steadman; a special brother-in-law, Lendell Lange; a nephew, Steven Lange; and a niece, Cynthia Steadman Oberts.



A celebration of her life will be held at a late date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel on the Sound, 112 Leisure Road, Hertford, NC 27944.



Those wishing to send condolences may do so in care of Audrey Lange, 1316 Shawford Way, Elgin, IL 60120, or online at

Marlene "Jo" SteadmanHERTFORD - Marlene "Jo" Steadman, 85, of Hertford, NC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hertford.Born in Sterling, IL on July 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Helene Becker Steadman. A graduate of Woodlawn Grade School and a 1951 graduate of Sterling High School, she completed her master's degree at Northern Illinois University in Guidance and Counseling. Jo taught Physical Education at Fulton Junior High School in Fulton, IL where she later transitioned into Guidance Counseling. Instrumental in developing the school's first computer lab and Gifted Education program, she served on the Northern Illinois Gifted Education Board, the Illinois Committee for Title Nine Equal Opportunity, and the School Employees' Credit Union Board. She also coached girls' basketball and taught summer school.Jo adored her Cairn Terriers throughout her life, having raised four over her lifetime. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing bridge, and holds the status of "Life Master" in the American Contract Bridge League. A diehard Chicago Cubs fan, she enjoyed very much their World Series win in 2016. Her lifelong love of the water led her to sailing, wind surfing, jet boating, and racing sunfish sailboats. This love of water led her to retire to Holiday Island in Hertford.Jo retired in 1989 to Holiday Island with a lifelong friend where, with the help of their families, Jo had a home built along the edge of the Albemarle Sound where the sail boats, jet boat, and jet ski could be docked in front of the house, allowing for fishing and crabbing. She held several offices including her service as President of the Property Owner's Association on the island, and she volunteered at the after school program at Perquimans' Public Schools as well as at the 2nd grade reading program. She actively participated in starting two churches on the island: Chapel on the Sound and Island Christian Fellowship.Surviving are her sister, Patricia Steadman Lange of Morrison, IL; a niece, Audrey Lange of Elgin, IL; two great-nephews, Samuel Steadman Lange and Jeffery Oberts; a great-niece, Aidan Oberts; her lifelong friend, Evangeline Shank; and her beloved Cairn Terrier, Cubbie.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Burdette Steadman; an infant sister, Donna Lou Steadman; a special brother-in-law, Lendell Lange; a nephew, Steven Lange; and a niece, Cynthia Steadman Oberts.A celebration of her life will be held at a late date.Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel on the Sound, 112 Leisure Road, Hertford, NC 27944.Those wishing to send condolences may do so in care of Audrey Lange, 1316 Shawford Way, Elgin, IL 60120, or online at www.millerfhc.com . As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close