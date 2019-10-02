Marvin L. Roberts
ELIZABETH CITY - Marvin L. Roberts died on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Winfall, NC at 2:00pm.
Marvin will be remembered by; wife, Helen Boyce Roberts; daughter, Helena Roberts, Tyner, NC; three sons, Jeremy L. Roberts, Elizabeth City, NC, Joel L. Roberts (Tiara), Durham, NC and Jude L. Roberts (Sarah), Shawboro, NC; two sisters, twin, Myrtle Roberts Rivers (Raymond), Elizabeth City, NC and Lula Roberts, Atlanta, Ga; brother, George W. Roberts (Bobbet), SC; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Roberts family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 2, 2019