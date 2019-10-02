The Daily Advance

Marvin L. Roberts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin L. Roberts.
Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marvin L. Roberts

ELIZABETH CITY - Marvin L. Roberts died on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Winfall, NC at 2:00pm.

Marvin will be remembered by; wife, Helen Boyce Roberts; daughter, Helena Roberts, Tyner, NC; three sons, Jeremy L. Roberts, Elizabeth City, NC, Joel L. Roberts (Tiara), Durham, NC and Jude L. Roberts (Sarah), Shawboro, NC; two sisters, twin, Myrtle Roberts Rivers (Raymond), Elizabeth City, NC and Lula Roberts, Atlanta, Ga; brother, George W. Roberts (Bobbet), SC; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Roberts family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.