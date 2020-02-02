Marvin Rondall
"Ronnie" Newbold, Sr.
CAMDEN - Marvin Rondall "Ronnie" Newbold, Sr. age 78, of 128 S. Mill Dam Road, Camden, NC died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC. Born in Norfolk, VA on May 24, 1941 to the late Marvin Grover Newbold ("MG") and Jean Bailey Newbold, he was preceded in death by his wives, Gay Newbold and Wanda Newbold. Ronnie served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a plank owner of the USS Enterprise. After military service, he worked as a produce manager for a retail grocery. Ronnie loved fishing, was a big Elvis fan and was known for his extraordinary fruit baskets.
He is survived by his children, Marvin R. Newbold, Jr. ("Dal") and his wife, Ginger of Washington, NC, Allen C. Newbold and wife Cindy of Greenville, NC, and William Eric Newbold of Mineral, VA; grandchildren Bobby Newbold and wife Heather, Jessie Ezzell and husband Jerry, 2nd LT Matthew Williamitis, Caroline Sutton and husband Andy, Mari-Kate Owens and husband Perry, Claire Newbold, Brooke Newbold, and Avery Newbold; and great grandchildren Dillon Newbold, Greyson Newbold, Jacob Ezzell, and Ivy Rose Ezzell.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Alcoholics Anonymous.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Newbold family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 2, 2020