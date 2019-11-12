Mary Cofield Armstrong
ELIZABETH CITY - Mary Cofield Armstrong, age 90, of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at The Citadel Elizabeth City. Born in Perquimans County, NC on December 19, 1928 to the late John N. Cofield and Clara Bufkin Cofield, she was the widow of George Alton Armstrong. She worked as a scheduler for the operating room at Norfolk General Hospital until her retirement. Mary was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Georgia A. Alford of Elizabeth City, NC and a son, Bruce Allen Armstrong, (Leigh Ann) of Norfolk, VA; and grandchildren, Shannon Armstrong of VA, Aaron Armstrong of AZ, and Heather Hall of Camden, NC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Sarratt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jim McClendon. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Armstrong family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Elizabeth City As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 12, 2019