Mary Davis



ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Mary Davis will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 1:00 St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Dr. Ricky L.Banks eulogist. Visitation will be Friday August 23, 2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Family will be receiving family and friends at the daughter house at 2721 A. Peartree Rd. She was the daughter of the late Berra Mae and James Wilson. Mary received her education at Perquimans County Public schools. She was a good neighbor lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was also a foster parent. To know Mary was to love her. She was married to her husband Curtis Lee Davis for 52 years



Survivors are: Two-daughters - Pamela Allen(William), Angela Spence(Roosevelt); two-sons - Kristin Davis, Keyron Davis; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; 15 brothers and sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. As published in The Daily Advance

