The Daily Advance

Mary Elizabeth James Hardin

Service Information
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC
27932
(252)-482-9993
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaver Hill Cemetery
Obituary
EDENTON - Mary Elizabeth James Hardin, 96, of Edenton Primetime Assisted Living, Edenton, NC, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mrs. Hardin was born in Washington, NC on May 28, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Marvin William and Marie Tingle James. A homemaker, she was a member of Edenton United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard H. Hardin, Sr., a daughter, Rickey Ennis Hardin; and by a grandson, Jim Reese.

Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Marie Hardin of Greenville and Candy James Hardin and husband, Richard Jewett, of Morehead City; a son, Richard H. Hardin, Jr. and wife, Susan, of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Sandi, Lori, David, Marie, Richie, Jennifer, and Christy; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Chris Aydlett. The family will visit with friends at the grave following the service.

Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 1, 2019
