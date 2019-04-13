Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon. View Sign

Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon



CAMDEN - LOVED MUCH, MUCH LOVED. Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon, 98, a lifelong resident of Camden County, was born to Henry Arnie and Nellie Perkins Morrisette on December 8, 1920. Mary Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John Dozier Gordon, daughter, Judy, brother, Clarence Morrisette, and sister, Elizabeth Forbes.



Mary Evelyn was a very loving Mother to her son, Glen, and his wife, Shelia; a doting and generous Grandmother to her namesake, Mary Ashley, her husband, Michael Stephenson, and beloved grandson, John D. Gordon; "Greatmama" to three precious great-grandchildren, Mark, Aubrey Claire, and Savannah Stephenson, all of Camden.



Mary Evelyn was the oldest member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church and dearly loved her Church Family and many friends in the community.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Kevin Buzzard. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall and at all other times at the residence of Glen and Shelia Gordon, 128 Billet's Bridge Rd., Camden, NC 27921. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gordon family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Mary Evelyn Morrisette GordonCAMDEN - LOVED MUCH, MUCH LOVED. Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon, 98, a lifelong resident of Camden County, was born to Henry Arnie and Nellie Perkins Morrisette on December 8, 1920. Mary Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John Dozier Gordon, daughter, Judy, brother, Clarence Morrisette, and sister, Elizabeth Forbes.Mary Evelyn was a very loving Mother to her son, Glen, and his wife, Shelia; a doting and generous Grandmother to her namesake, Mary Ashley, her husband, Michael Stephenson, and beloved grandson, John D. Gordon; "Greatmama" to three precious great-grandchildren, Mark, Aubrey Claire, and Savannah Stephenson, all of Camden.Mary Evelyn was the oldest member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church and dearly loved her Church Family and many friends in the community.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Kevin Buzzard. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall and at all other times at the residence of Glen and Shelia Gordon, 128 Billet's Bridge Rd., Camden, NC 27921. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gordon family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close