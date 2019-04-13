Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon
|
CAMDEN - LOVED MUCH, MUCH LOVED. Mary Evelyn Morrisette Gordon, 98, a lifelong resident of Camden County, was born to Henry Arnie and Nellie Perkins Morrisette on December 8, 1920. Mary Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, John Dozier Gordon, daughter, Judy, brother, Clarence Morrisette, and sister, Elizabeth Forbes.
Mary Evelyn was a very loving Mother to her son, Glen, and his wife, Shelia; a doting and generous Grandmother to her namesake, Mary Ashley, her husband, Michael Stephenson, and beloved grandson, John D. Gordon; "Greatmama" to three precious great-grandchildren, Mark, Aubrey Claire, and Savannah Stephenson, all of Camden.
Mary Evelyn was the oldest member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church and dearly loved her Church Family and many friends in the community.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Kevin Buzzard. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall and at all other times at the residence of Glen and Shelia Gordon, 128 Billet's Bridge Rd., Camden, NC 27921. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gordon family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
