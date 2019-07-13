Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathryn Nelson Bottoms. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kathryn Nelson Bottoms



ELIZABETH CITY - Mary Kathryn Nelson Bottoms, age 93, formerly of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and most recently residing in Chester, Virginia, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born September 23, 1925 in Conway, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Rollin Vivian Nelson and Ella Mary Futrell Nelson. Mary Kathryn attended both Meredith College and East Carolina Teachers College, which is now East Carolina University. She was a former elementary school teacher and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church where she enjoyed working many years in the church nursery. Mary Kat loved her church family. She was a dedicated member of the Lions Club Auxiliary where she helped with many projects.



She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Lilley (Gary), of North Chesterfield, Virginia and Mary Beth Belden (Betsy) of Titusville, Florida; five grandchildren - Brooke Lilley Brooks (Erskine) of Garner, North Carolina , Kendall Lilley Bozarth (Steve) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, Walker Lilley (Katie) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, Shannon Belden of Titusville, Florida, and Adam Belden (Caitlyn) of Port Richey, Florida; and seven great-grandchildren, McKenna Brooks, Camden Brooks, Kenzie Bozarth, Keegan Lilley, Harper Lilley, Robert Alonzo, and Everett Belden - all of whom she adored. She is also survived by two nephews, Charles Nelson (Sandy) and Benjamin Nelson (Remlee), and one special niece, Vivian Fury (Jeff), all of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her devoted husband of 69 years, James Bottoms, a son, James Bottoms Jr., and two brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by Dr. Lloyd Braswell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held in Conway, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Chester Baptist Church, 4317 School Street, Chester, VA 23831. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bottoms family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

