Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Jennings Jones. View Sign

Mary Lou Jennings Jones



GREENVILLE - Mary Lou Jennings Jones, 80, of Greenville, and a former longtime resident of Edenton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in the Jamesville community of Martin County, she was the daughter of the late James M., Sr. and Clara Mae Price Jennings. Mary Lou loved her family, the beach, and working in her flower beds, all of which gave her countless hours of pleasure and joy.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce F. Jones, Sr.; a sister, Jean Jennings Leck; and a brother, James Marshall Jennings, Jr.



Surviving are her son, David Fletcher Harrell and fiance;, Lynley Garris Herring, of Beulaville; her grandson, Dylan Fletcher Harrell of Wilmington; and Lynley's children and grandchild, Morgan, Maygan, Makelle, and Grayson. Also surviving are brothers, Danny L. Jennings of Jamesville and Willaim F. Jennings of Richmond, VA; step-children, Bruce F. Jones, Jr. of Edenton and Ginna Williams of Virginia Beach; step-grandchildren, Matthew Williams and Courtney Reichenbach; several nieces and nephews, and her many friends from Edenton who have been so good to her.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dal Coppage. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the , , McConnell-Raab Campus, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Mary Lou Jennings JonesGREENVILLE - Mary Lou Jennings Jones, 80, of Greenville, and a former longtime resident of Edenton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in the Jamesville community of Martin County, she was the daughter of the late James M., Sr. and Clara Mae Price Jennings. Mary Lou loved her family, the beach, and working in her flower beds, all of which gave her countless hours of pleasure and joy.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce F. Jones, Sr.; a sister, Jean Jennings Leck; and a brother, James Marshall Jennings, Jr.Surviving are her son, David Fletcher Harrell and fiance;, Lynley Garris Herring, of Beulaville; her grandson, Dylan Fletcher Harrell of Wilmington; and Lynley's children and grandchild, Morgan, Maygan, Makelle, and Grayson. Also surviving are brothers, Danny L. Jennings of Jamesville and Willaim F. Jennings of Richmond, VA; step-children, Bruce F. Jones, Jr. of Edenton and Ginna Williams of Virginia Beach; step-grandchildren, Matthew Williams and Courtney Reichenbach; several nieces and nephews, and her many friends from Edenton who have been so good to her.Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dal Coppage. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the , , McConnell-Raab Campus, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

252-482-9993 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.