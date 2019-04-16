Mary Lou Jennings Jones
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Jennings Jones.
GREENVILLE - Mary Lou Jennings Jones, 80, of Greenville, and a former longtime resident of Edenton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in the Jamesville community of Martin County, she was the daughter of the late James M., Sr. and Clara Mae Price Jennings. Mary Lou loved her family, the beach, and working in her flower beds, all of which gave her countless hours of pleasure and joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce F. Jones, Sr.; a sister, Jean Jennings Leck; and a brother, James Marshall Jennings, Jr.
Surviving are her son, David Fletcher Harrell and fiance;, Lynley Garris Herring, of Beulaville; her grandson, Dylan Fletcher Harrell of Wilmington; and Lynley's children and grandchild, Morgan, Maygan, Makelle, and Grayson. Also surviving are brothers, Danny L. Jennings of Jamesville and Willaim F. Jennings of Richmond, VA; step-children, Bruce F. Jones, Jr. of Edenton and Ginna Williams of Virginia Beach; step-grandchildren, Matthew Williams and Courtney Reichenbach; several nieces and nephews, and her many friends from Edenton who have been so good to her.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dal Coppage. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the , , McConnell-Raab Campus, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Published in The Daily Advance from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019