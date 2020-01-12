Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Jean" Midgett. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM New Hollywood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Jean" Midgett



CAMDEN - Mary Virginia "Jean" Brooks Midgett, age 90, of Walston Lane, Camden, NC died Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 9, 1929 to the late Shepard Curtis Brooks and Nora Fussell Brooks and was the wife of the late Sumner K. Midgett, Jr. for sixty-five years. After her years as a Navy wife, she and Sumner founded and ran the Shiloh Shopping Center and Topside Restaurant. She was a loving and compassionate neighbor and friend who quickly and quietly reached out to her community. But first and foremost, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be deeply missed.



Mrs. Midgett's survivors include two daughters, Mona Gordon of Shiloh and Norma Madeira of Camden; two sons, Michael Midgett of Albemarle and Robert Midgett and wife, Wendy of Harbinger; a sister, Ann Hawley of Greensboro; ten grandchildren, Jay, Colleen, Amanda, Ricky, Sumner, Dustin, Brooke, Lauren, Bryce and Kimball; and ten great grandchildren, Brianna, Connor, Cade, Tre, Avery, Rilyn, Colt, Cameran, Jayde and Harper. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Sumner K. Midgett, III; her sisters, Betty Ludwig, Doris West and Shirley Smiley and a brother, James Brooks.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at New Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Marc O'Neal. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Midgett family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

