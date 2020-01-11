Mary P. Danchise
HERTFORD - Mary Bernice Proctor Danchise, 92, of the 1400 block of Harvey Point Road, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Danchise was born in Perquimans County on May 10, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Vassie Lee and Betty Davenport Proctor. Formerly employed with Darden's Department Store, and Dozier's Florist, both in Hertford, she was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church where she attended as long as her health permitted.
A homemaker, wife, mother, and "Granny", she opened her arms and heart to all family and friends. Mary's greatest joy was cooking and sharing her bounty. She will be remembered by her generosity to all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years, John Peter Danchise; her sister, Pearl Hanbury; and by her brothers, Louis, Joseph, Josiah, and Lloyd Proctor.
Surviving are her sons, John Robert Danchise and wife, Susan, of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas Lee Danchise and wife, Patricia, of Wanchese, and Willis Proctor Danchise and wife, Barbara, of Hertford; three granddaughters, Rebecca Danchise Topping and husband, Brian, Allison Danchise, and Kera Miller and husband, Lonnie, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Amelia Topping, and Landon and Avery Miller.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Wayne Proctor. The burial will be in the Bethel Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 11, 2020