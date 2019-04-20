Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rhea Spivey Jones. View Sign

Mary Rhea Spivey Jones



EDENTON - Mary Rhea Spivey Jones, 83, of 105 West Gale Street, Edenton, NC, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in her home.



Born on July 17, 1935 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Oswald Lafayette and Virginia Rhea Spivey and grew up in Windsor, NC, Bertie County. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1953 and from St. Mary's College in Raleigh in 1955. As a sophomore, she was presented at the North Carolina Debutant Ball by the Terpsichorean Club. Upon graduation from St. Mary's, she continued her education at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill graduating in 1957 with a degree in Social Science. While at UNC, she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.



After graduating, Mary Rhea married William Badham "Bill" Gardner, Sr. (deceased) and resided in Edenton, where they raised their three children.



In 1987, Mary Rhea and Commander Burton Hathaway Jones, USN (Ret.) (deceased) were married at St. Andrew's By-The-Sea Episcopal Church in Nags Head, where they lived until 1997 before moving to Edenton.



Mary Rhea's career spanned over 30 years, first working with the Chowan County Social Services and then the Edenton-Chowan public school system for a total of 20 years and then for Dare County Social Services.



She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Nags Head, where she served on the Vestry and many other committees.



In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, O.L. "Sonny" Spivey, Jr.



Surviving are her children, Virginia Hudgins Gardner "Ginny" Waff (husband Paul, deceased), of Edenton, Elizabeth Badham Gardner "Bess" Wood, of Raleigh, and William Badham "Bill" Gardner, Jr., of Edenton; and three grandchildren, William Gardner Culpepper, George William "Bill" Wood, II, and Emma Ruth Gardner, all of Raleigh. Also surviving are Burton's children, Margaret Elizabeth Jones, Sarah Downing Jones and husband, Noel "Jackie" Blackmore, and Burton Walker Jones and wife, Debbie; and his grandchildren, Reece Walker Jones and Jared Downing Jones, all of Wilmington.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and will be conducted by The Reverend Malone Gilliam. A private burial at Beaver Hill Cemetery will precede the service. Friends may join the family in the Parish Hall immediately following the church service, and at all other times at the residence.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made either to the Chowan Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 629, or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, both in Edenton, NC 27932.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

