Mary Ruth Stallings



PORTSMOUTH, VA - Mary Ruth Overton Stallings, 98, of the West Norfolk community, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in her home.



Born in Perquimans County, NC on December 14, 1920, she was the daughter of the late William Martin Overton and Jessie Nellie Lilly Overton. A homemaker, she had also retired after 25 years as a bus driver for the Portsmouth City School System. A faithful member of Sweethaven Baptist Church, she also enjoyed membership in the Sunshine Club of Temple Baptist Church.



Mary Ruth will be remembered for her love of sewing, gardening, and tending to her flower beds. In summer months she could be found outdoors from sun up to sun down, ensuring her yard was picture perfect. She also loved cats, and seemed to attract every stray in the neighborhood.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Asa "Bill" Stallings; a sister, Margie Bundy; and by brothers, Don, Julian, Jesse, and Robert.



Surviving are her daughter, Pearl Stallings Parks (Curtis) of Elizabeth City, NC; her granddaughter, Christina Gantas of Richmond; a sister, Faye Reeves of Camden, NC; two brothers, Graham Overton (Gladys) and Luther Overton (Joann), both of Hertford, NC; and by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Also surviving are beloved friends, Bob Mason, Joy Wyatt, and Louise Barnes.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 8th, at 2:00 p.m. in Sweethaven Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Cary Borkert. A private burial will be next to her husband on the family plot in Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford. Friends may join the family Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.



Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to Sweethaven Baptist Church, 5000 West Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Joy Coffee and Nicole Edwards, as well as the entire team at @Heart Homecare & Hospice, for the exceptional care and kindness given to Mary Ruth in the final year of her life.



