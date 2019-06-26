Mather Marvin Hurdle
ELIZABETH CITY - Mather Marvin Hurdle, age 91, of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully in his home on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Perquimans County on January 22, 1928 to the late Jessie Hurdle and Sarah Russell Hurdle, he was the husband of Selma Winslow Hurdle. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving from 1950-1952. Mr. Hurdle was a 1947 graduate of Perquimans County High School and was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. He worked for over 20 years at Burgess T.V. and Appliance.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Hurdle Cherry (Donald) of Elizabeth City, NC and Ellen Hurdle West (Manly Morris) of Moyock, NC; two grandchildren, Anna Cherry and Caleb West; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sudie H. Boyce, Jennie H. Stallings, and Ruth H. Pierce, and four brothers, Willard, Fenton, Robert, and Rothie Hurdle.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for the care and support given to the family during Mr. Hurdle's illness.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Paul Batson. The family will receive friends following the service in the Social Hall of the Church. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 300 W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hurdle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 26, 2019