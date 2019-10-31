Matilla White- Williams
DURHAM - Matilla White-Williams, 78 of Durham, NC, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this life peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her residence with her loving family at her bedside.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City. Interment will follow in the Sawyer Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Left to cherish the memories her loving husband, James Williams of the home, daughter, Frandolyn White Glen (Reginald) of Brandywine, Maryland; stepdaughter, Natalie Williams ofBaltimore MD; two step sons, James C. Williams (Regina) of Baltimore, MD and Craig D. Williams of Japan; three step grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Dora White of Elizabeth City, NC, Elouise Walker (Henry) of Uniondale, NY, Earlene Walker(Arthur) of Durham, NC, Burnella Griffin (Clifton) of Elizabeth City, NC, Cheryl A. Williams of Williamsburg, VA ( Late Reno Williams); Charmaine Swann (Undray) of Elizabeth City, NC; Predeceased Sister, Doris Brown of Elizabeth City, NC; four brothers, Ret. U.S.A.F. Master SGT. Ervin White, Jr., of Yorktown, VA, Dr. Lindsey White, MD, of Elizabeth City, NC, Larry White (Stephanie), of Chesapeake, VA, and Rickey White, of Deep Creek, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Williams family. As published in The Daily Advance
