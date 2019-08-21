Maude G. Singletary
ELIZABETH CITY - Maude Eula Gray Singletary, 79, entered into heavenly rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Accordia Health Care in Ahoskie, NC. She was a lifetime resident of Pasquotank County and the youngest of eleven children born to Dempsey Samuel Gray and Sarah Elizabeth Gray. She was retired from Dominion Power. Maude was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where she showed her love of music by singing in the church's two choirs. She was also a member of the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of over sixty years, G. Max Singletary of Elizabeth City, NC; her four children, Garland Singletary and Belle Singletary of Elizabeth City, NC, Tommy Singletary (Donna) of Plymouth, NC, and Dale Singletary (Trina) of Hertford, NC; four grandchildren; one great grandson; a sister, Fannie Cowell; a brother, Wilbert Gray; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper and the Rev. Dr. Matt Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Singletary family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 21, 2019