Service Information
Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford
1125 Harvey Point Road
Hertford , NC 27944
(252)-426-9993

Maxie E. Lamb, Sr.



HERTFORD - Maxie Edward Lamb, Sr., 84, of 810 Four Mile Desert Road, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in his home where he was surrounded by his family. Mr. Lamb was born in Perquimans County on October 7, 1934, and was the son of the late Louis Dempsey Lamb and Ellie Ferrell Lamb.



A bulldozer/heavy equipment operator with Weyerhaeuser Corporation for over 30 years, he attended Parksville Pentecostal Holiness Church and was an honorary member of the Four Mile Desert Hunt Club. His faith, family, friends, and fishing were dear to his heart and provided joy to his life.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Ferrell, Ellodia Raby, Hattie Harris, Florence Boone, and Mildred Papuchis; his brothers, C.D., James, Thomas, and Louis Roy Lamb; by twin grandsons, and by one great-great-grandson.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Alice Saunders Lamb; four daughters, Theresa Howard and husband, Milton, of Elizabeth City, Belinda Stallings and husband, Johnny, of Hobbsville, Lisa Basnight and husband, Edwin, of Hertford, and Daphne Mizelle and husband, Steve, of Windsor; two sons, Mack Lamb and wife, Dorothy, and Louis Lamb and wife, Crystal, all of Elizabeth City; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Fountain of Life Church, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by the Rev. Stuart Meads and the Rev. Edwin Basnight. A private burial will be in the Maxie Lamb Family Cemetery at the home. Friends may join the family in the lobby of the church immediately following the service on Saturday, or all other times at the residence.



Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 27, 2019

