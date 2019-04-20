Maxine Burkhead Cherrix
HERTFORD - Maxine Burkhead Cherrix, 91, of 106 Wingfield Street, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Cherrix was born in Davidson County on March 19, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Junius Jones and Velna Clyde Smith Burkhead. The retired owner and operator of Maxine's Day Care, she was a member of the former Epworth United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Esley Lee Cherrix; an infant daughter; a son, Donnie Cherrix; two sisters, Coleen Walker and Ginny Batliner; and by four brothers, Edwin, Dumont, Jerry, and Lindo Burkhead.
Surviving are her daughter, Debbie McKinney (Danny) of Fuquay-Varina; two sons, Norman Cherrix (Eileen) and Doug Cherrix (Kathy), all of Hertford; three sisters, Shirley Johnson and Janet Williams, both of Virginia, and Judi Zimmerman of Nebraska; two brothers, Joe and J.D. Burkhead, both of Maryland; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. William Byrum. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence.
