Maxine M. Sweeney
ELIZABETH CITY - Maxine Morrisette Sweeney, 103, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gates House. She was born July 1, 1915 in Pasquotank County to the late Malachai Garrett Morrisette and Susan Emily Parsons Morrisette and was the widow of John Munro Sweeney. She was a teacher, artist, and a member of City Road United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three stepdaughters, Patricia S. Long of Dadeville, AL, Kathleen S. Hanna (Emmett) of Allentown, PA, and Frances Ferrell Pollock (David) of Charlotte, NC; two stepsons, John Terry Sweeney (Linda) of South Mills, NC and Joseph Stevens Ferrell (Joseph) of Chapel Hill, NC; a nephew, Clifton Morrisette Wood (Nancy) of Shapleigh, ME; eight grandchildren; and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Edna M. Shannonhouse; a brother, Malachai G. Morrisette, Jr.; and two stepsons, Michael Murphy Sweeney and Donald Ross Sweeney. The family would like to thank the staff of Albemarle Hospice for their care of Mrs. Sweeney.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. Burial will be in Old Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sweeney family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on June 2, 2019