Maxine Price Cedeno
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Price Cedeno.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Maxine Price Cedeno, 74, will be Saturday, April 6 at Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel T. Stallings, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, April 5 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Maxine was a member of Holy Trinity Community Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Britton Price Thompson.
She is survived by her spouse, Benjamin Cedeno; four daughters, Clarence Fuller, Chrystal Price, Latonya Price, and June Gregory (Ian); one son, Lorenzo Cedeno; one sister, Gloria Kelvin; 16 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Advance
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
252-338-6575
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 5, 2019