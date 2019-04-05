The Daily Advance

ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Maxine Price Cedeno, 74, will be Saturday, April 6 at Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel T. Stallings, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, April 5 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Maxine was a member of Holy Trinity Community Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Britton Price Thompson.

She is survived by her spouse, Benjamin Cedeno; four daughters, Clarence Fuller, Chrystal Price, Latonya Price, and June Gregory (Ian); one son, Lorenzo Cedeno; one sister, Gloria Kelvin; 16 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home.

