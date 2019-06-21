Melton H. Bryant



BELVIDERE - Melton H. Bryant (Bronco) age 77, of 147 Bethany Church Road, Belvidere, NC, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Concordia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Elizabeth City, NC.



A funeral service will be conducted at Riddick Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Belvidere, NC on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Millie Jordan. Burial will be in the Riddick Grove Church Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. The remains will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 at the church Saturday. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Bryant was the son the late Melton J. Bryant and Sarah White Bryant and the husband of Esther Hunter-Bryant of the home.



In addition to his wife, survivors include 3 daughters, Valeria Bryant-Johnson (Terry), Bridgette Bryant and Melvina Bryant; 4 sisters, Ella Flemmings (Paul), Vivian Prophet (Leonce), Shirley Manley (Donald) and Rileia Bryant; 2 brothers, Calvin Bryant (Bertha) and George Bryant (Donnie); 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance

