HERTFORD - Melvin Elmer Chappell, 85, affectionately known as "Goosie", of 138 Goosie Lane, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, in his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.



Born on October 1, 1933, in the farming community of Belvidere, he was the fourth child of the late Elmer Eroy and Nellie Baccus Chappell. Goosie was dearly loved by all his family and many friends and respected for his honesty in all his business dealings. A retired long distance truck driver having been employed for 10 years with L.R. Foreman, and then self-employed for 40 years, he also owned a pallet business and numerous rental properties in Perquimans County. He loved boating, fishing, trading trucks, cars, boats, and tractors, and especially loved his numerous antique cars and driving his Model A Ford in parades in eastern North Carolina and Virginia. He attended Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Ridge, and by a brother, Johnny Wilmer Chappell.



Surviving are his two daughters, Linda Faye Chappell of Hertford, and Sherry Chappell Williams and husband, the Rev. Gary Williams, of Wendell; a son, Randy Tetterton of Hertford; step-children, Barbara Lane of Camden, Les Tetterton and Cottie Oliver, both of Washington; two sisters, Velma Lane and Wanda Twine, both of Hertford; six grandchildren, Robbie Hollowell, Kelsei Tynch, Lindsei Chappell, Justin Williams, Julia Williams, and Matthew Tucker; four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Braelynn, and Lochlynn Hollowell, and Emmaline O'Neal; two nieces, Tanya Saunders and Anita Lane; four nephews, Johnnie Dave Chappell, Glenn Chappell, Larry Lane, and Gerry Lane; and many great-nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church, and will be conducted by his son-in-law, the Rev. Gary Williams. Burial will follow in the Lamb Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and all other times at the residence.



