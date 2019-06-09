Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin I. Harrell. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin I. Harrell



EDENTON - Melvin Isaac Harrell, 92, formerly of Rocky Hock Road, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Edenton Primetime Assisted Living.



Mr. Harrell was born in Chowan County on June 11, 1926, and was the son of the late James Daughtery and Sarah Agnes Harrell. A retired farmer, carpenter, and commercial fisherman, he was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, had formerly been active with the Rocky Hock Ruritans, was a charter member of Edenton-Chowan Rescue Squad Unit 3; and for many years played the guitar with the Rocky Hock Rebels.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, LaVerne Belch Harrell; an infant daughter; an infant great-grandson, Eric Spruill; and by his sisters, Doris Hughes and Ethel Perry.



Surviving are two daughters, Debra Kay Spruill and husband, David, and Becky Evans and husband, Carroll Jr., all of Edenton; four grandchildren, Jason Spruill and wife, Cynthia, Rev. LeAnne Ryan and husband, Scott, Bonnie Bond and husband, Clark, and Ben Evans and wife, Lindsey; nine great-grandchildren, Liza, Jacob, and Cora Bond, Mason and Graham Evans, Evelyn and Jessica Spruill, and Asher and Ada Ryan; and another Bond great-grandson due to be born in July.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the Family Life Center of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at David and Debra's home, 330 River Road, Edenton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932, or to one's favorite charity.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

