Melvin Lee Whitehurst, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Melvin Lee Whitehurst, Sr., 78 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Joseph Turner, officiating. Interment will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 206 Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
He leaves to cherish his Memories: his wife of 55 years, Luvenia, of the home; two sons, Melvin Whitehurst, Jr (Sandra) of New Bern, NC and Eric Whitehurst (Jennifer) of Edenton, NC, one daughter, Terry Brookins (Oscar) of Chesapeake, VA. Two brothers, Clarence Whitehurst (Earline) and William Whitehurst (Gladys) and two sisters, Clarine Whitehurst and Emma Harris, one sister in law, Mary Whitehurst all of Elizabeth City, one living aunt, Emma Deans; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Whitehurst family. As published in The Daily Advance
