Melvin Ray Albertson
SOUTH MILLS - Melvin Ray Albertson, 85, of 173 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, NC died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 2, 1933 in South Mills, NC to the late Jarvis Ray Albertson and Hazel Sawyer Albertson and was the husband for sixty-two years of Carrie Love Woodhouse Albertson of the residence. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a farmer, and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Melvin enjoyed working on the farm with his family as a lifelong farmer. He was awarded Oustanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1969. In his early years he was a member of the South Mills Volunteer Fire Dept and the Ruritan Club. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church for thirty-three years and served in various roles in the church including bus driver, trustee, and helped in many activities. He recently joined Ebenezer Baptist in South Mills where he could attend church with both his children. He loved his family dearly and always enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Jeneane Albertson Raper (Wayne) of South Mills, NC; a son, Melvin Ray Albertson, Jr. (Irene) of South Mills, NC; a sister, Virginia Keaton of South Mills, NC; a granddaughter, Michel Albertson Davis (Matt) of South Mills, NC and two great grandchildren, Riley Davis and Barrett Davis.
We would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Nina Lucas, Albemarle Home Care and Hospice and our at home caretakers, Patricia Fox and Priscilla Williams. We will forever be grateful for all of their care and concern shown to us during this time. Another special thank you to Pastor Darryl Stallings for his many hospital and home visits and Chaplain Walter Black also.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Darryl Stallings, the Rev. Frank Thigpen and the Rev. Dr. Walter Black officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, in the lobby of the funeral home following the service and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, PO Box 219, South Mills NC 27976. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 26, 2019