Merle N. Byrum
TYNER - Merle Newby Byrum, 78, of 523 Happy Home Road, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Byrum was born in Currituck County on February 26, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Arminta Small Newby. A homemaker, she was a member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Jesse Leroy Byrum, Jr.; three daughters, Catherine Mosley (William) of Belvidere, Jackie Collins (Joey) of Nashville, TN, and Deborah Brickhouse (Doug) of Elizabeth City; a son, Jesse L. Byrum, III (Trisha) of Edenton; seven grandchildren, Heath Brickhouse (Ashley), Joshua Byrum, Courtney Temple (Justin), Bryan Byrum (Amanda), Daniel Brickhouse, Logan Byrum, and Zoie Byrum; and six great-grandchildren, Danielle Trueblood, Colton Brickhouse, Elijah Brickhouse, Colton Byrum, Brelyn Williams and Kaylee Williams. Also surviving are her sister, Gladys Jones of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Clinton Newby and Frank Newby, both of Hertford; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Walter Byrum. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, or all other times at Deborah and Doug's home, 1156 Lynch's Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 18, 2019