Michael John Bundy
HERTFORD - Michael John Bundy, age 66, of New Hope Road, Hertford, NC died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Virginia Beach, VA. Born in Washington, DC on May 25, 1953 to the late David C. Bundy, Sr. and Mable Saunders Bundy, he served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force and worked as a Protection Officer Corporal in the Banking industry.
Surviving are a sister, Marie Farrell of Hertford, NC; and two brothers, Kenneth H. Bundy of KY, and Howard Wesley Bundy of Hertford, NC. He was predeceased by brothers, David C. Bundy, Jr. and Walter L. Bundy; and a sister, Brenda Joyce Robinson.
No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bundy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 25, 2019