Michael L. Miller



ELIZABETH CITY - Michael L. Miller, native of Elizabeth City, NC and lived in Hartford, CT, relinquished this earthly life and received his heavenly reward on Saturday, October 5, 2019.



Michael was a graduate of PW Moore High School in Elizabeth City where he also played football. Michael graduated and received his degree from Elizabeth City State University. While attending Elizabeth City State University, Michael joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, INC. Michael relocated and moved to Hartford, CT where he was known to be one of the greatest teachers in the Hartford School System, teaching History and Social Studies. He touched not just the lives of his many students but his colleagues as well.



He is survived by many relatives and friends. Although Michael is gone, he will never be forgotten. A private service will take place at a later date. Forever in our HEARTS!



As published in The Daily Advance

