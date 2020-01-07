Michael Wayne Bateman
HERTFORD - Michael Wayne Bateman, age 45, of Old US Highway 17, Hertford, NC died Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born December 7, 1974 to Carl Wayne Bateman and Joyce Ann Chappell Bateman. He was loving, helpful and a quiet but friendly man with a kind heart. He loved his Savior and found God's peace at the river where he spent many hours fishing. He worked in retail. He loved his family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Carl and Joyce, Michael is survived by his sister, Carla Worley (Wayne) of Hertford; a niece, Chelsea Worley; a nephew, Wayne Worley, III; and several aunts and uncles and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Braxton Bateman and Delma Creef Bateman; and a special grandmother, Lucille Holmes Chappell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Woodville Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Feehan.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bateman family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
As published in The Daily Advance
