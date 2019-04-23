Michelle P. Sawyer
ELIZABETH CITY - Michelle Pendleton Sawyer, 52, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 15, 1966 to Kay Hooker Pendleton and the late John Keith Pendleton. She grew up in Salem Baptist Church where she was baptized and then became a member of Berea Baptist Church. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1985 and then went to College of the Albemarle and received her Associate Degree. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College and received her degree in Business Administration.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two children, Caleb Henry Sawyer and Maggie Alise Sawyer of the home; a brother, Jason Pendleton and wife, Melissa Weeks Pendleton; and two nephews, Justin Pendleton and Matthew Pendleton. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Caleb and Evelyn Hooker; and her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Irene Pendleton. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to Michelle over the past several months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. James Harrington, the Rev. Jim Richland, and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church and at other times at the home of her mother, Kay Pendleton, 1892 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City is serving the Sawyer family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
