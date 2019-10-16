Mildred "Sissy" Griffin
ELIZABETH CITY - Mother Mildred Griffin "Sissy", 86 departed this life on Friday October 11, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister,grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memories, nine children, two sisters, twenty grandchildren, thirty two great grandchildren and twelve great great children.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19,2019, one o'clock in the afternoon at Grace and Truth Community Church, 1300 Walker Ave, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The family will receive friends at home of the deceased at 123 Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place Friday October 18,2019 at, Stallings Funeral Home, 401 S. Dyer St, Elizabeth City, NC 4-7 pm.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 16, 2019