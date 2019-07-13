Minnie L. Gibson
ELIZABETH CITY - Minnie L. Gibson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Celebration of life will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing will be Sunday from 4-7 pm with family receiving friends from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Minnie leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Artencie Woodhouse, Elizabeth City,NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers funeral service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Gibson family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 13, 2019