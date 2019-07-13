The Daily Advance

Minnie L. Gibson

  • "Condolences and prayers to the Gibson Family! ❤"
    - Lillie Brown Clark
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Minnie L. Gibson

ELIZABETH CITY - Minnie L. Gibson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 10, 2019.

Celebration of life will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing will be Sunday from 4-7 pm with family receiving friends from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

Minnie leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Artencie Woodhouse, Elizabeth City,NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers funeral service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Gibson family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 13, 2019
