Miriam Denise Allen
ELIZABETH CITY - Miriam "Micki" Denise Allen, age 60, of Factory St., Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Norfolk, VA on June 1, 1959 to the late Creed Miniard and Juanita Napier Miniard Root and was the widow of Charles Dean Allen.
She is survived by three stepdaughters, Patricia Hooker of Elizabeth City, NC, Dawn Adams, and Paula Albers, also of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Laura Johnson, of Virginia Beach, VA; and a nephew, Brandon Johnson, of Portsmouth, VA. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Jo Watson.
A private service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Allen family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
