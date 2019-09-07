Monica Doreen Moore Aydlett



DURHAM - Monica Doreen Moore Aydlett age 54 of Durham, NC, transitioned from this earthly life on Monday, September 2, 2019.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Pastor Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her parents, Alexander and Dorothy Moore at 815 Ocean Highway, Hertford, NC.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her three Kings; Darius Moore, Clayton James, Jr., and Allen Michael Moore; her parents, Alexander and Dorothy Moore; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Tillett; her siblings, Cheryl Moore Downing, Rita Moore Johnson, PAmela Moore Hinton, Lori Jean Moore and Alexander Moore, Jr; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



