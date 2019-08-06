Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Cason. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial service 2:00 PM Camden United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - Nancy Cason, 72, of Camden, NC passed away August 2, 2019. Born in Longview, Washington to the late Billy and Dorothy Sinks, she was the wife of William "Bill" Cason for fifty-four years. Nancy retired from the United States Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, NC where she had been employed as an Inventory Management Specialist. After retirement she loved to travel both in the US and abroad. She recently returned from Egypt and was always known to have an outgoing personality.



In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by her twin daughters, Amy Cason of South Windsor, CT and Mary Moore of Elizabeth City; a grandson, Ryder Moore; sisters, Jo Ann Letchworth of Glendale, AZ and Jean Stewart of Suffolk, VA; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and cousins who brought her much joy.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the personnel at Sentara Heart Hospital Critical Care Unit for their remarkably kind service during this critical time and to all the personal friends, locally and in Florida, who prayed for her.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Camden United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Marc O'Neal. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Camden United Methodist Church Building Fund, 197 South Highway 343, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Cason family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



