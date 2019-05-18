Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Hughes Cayton. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Visitation 2:00 PM Edenton Church of God Funeral service 3:00 PM Edenton Church of God Send Flowers Obituary





EDENTON - Nancy Faye Hughes Cayton, 74, of 107 W. Carteret Street, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home.



Mrs. Cayton was born in Bertie County on June 1, 1944, and was the daughter of the late James Cornelius and Ruby Pierce Hughes. Retired from Edenton Cotton Mill after 37 years of employment, she was a member of Edenton Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Mayo Cayton, Sr.; and by two brothers, Mickey and Charlie Hughes.



Surviving are her two daughters, Cindy F. Cayton of Edenton and Rachel C. Fleming and husband, James, of Colerain; two sons, Carl M. Cayton, Jr. of Edenton and John P. Cayton and wife, Chena, of Simpson; three sisters, Marian Hendrickson of Raymond, WA, Betty Jean Glasgow of Stem, and Ruby Belch of Windsor; three brothers, Eddie Hughes of Washington, Carlyle Hughes of Stem, and Archie Hughes of Hertford; seven grandchildren, Steven Cayton, Daniel Manke (Lori), Jenna Harrison (Cohen), Ashley Hughes, Devin Cayton (Breonna), and Joshua and Mary Fleming; and eight great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Edenton Church of God, and will be conducted by her pastor, the Rev. Donald Sawyer. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the church the hour prior to the services on Sunday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Edenton Church of God, in care of Donald Sawyer, 901 Johnston Street, Edenton, NC 27932.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting

