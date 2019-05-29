Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Blanchard Bagley Hofler. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Graveside service 11:00 AM Warwick Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH CITY - Naomi Blanchard Bagley Hofler, age 93, of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Hofler was born in Hobbsville, NC and was the daughter of the late Perry and Lillian Brinkley Blanchard. A 1947 Cumma Sum Laude graduate of East Carolina Teachers College, now East Carolina University, she retired in 1989, after teaching high school business education thirty years, most of this time in Gates County. In 2011 she was inducted as a member of the Educators Hall of Fame East Carolina University in recognition of long-standing commitment and dedication to the field of education.



Naomi's life was filled with love and adventure. Whether it was a trip in Willard's private plane or a drive in the country, she was always ready to go. The consummate Southern lady, she handled whatever life dealt her with grace and style. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She was predeceased by her first husband, R. E. Bagley, Jr. Surviving are her husband, J. Willard Hofler of Elizabeth City, NC; three sons, R. E. Bagley, III and wife Lois of Asheboro, NC, Perry Bagley and wife Dr. Rebecca C. Bagley of Winterville, NC; Cecil Bagley, Sr. and wife Karen of Sunbury, NC; three daughters, Dr. Alline B. Chauncey and husband Dr. William E. Chauncey of Washington, NC, Nancy B. Furlough and husband Chris Furlough of Washington, NC, Brenda B. Sharpe and husband Rear Admiral Clifford Sharpe, Sr. of Southern Pines, NC; fifteen grandchildren, Kelly Riddick Aaron, Todd Riddick, Lauren Furlough Sorenson, Leigh Furlough, Carrie Bagley Stapleton, Emily Bagley Jolley, Melissa Bagley, Perry Brad Bagley, Sara Bagley Michelsen, Jeff Bagley, Erin Sharpe Lekavich, Clifford Sharpe, Jr., Kelsey Sharpe, C. J. Bagley, and Morgan Bagley Spence; sixteen great grandchildren, Zoe Aaron, Sophia Naomi Aaron, Maxwell Aaron, Raegan Sorenson, Sawyer Riddick, Kesler Riddick, Smith Stapleton, Zack Stapleton, Believe Stapleton, Madeline Jolley, Olivia Jolley, Ryan Michelsen, Greg Lekavich, Jr., Anderson Bagley, Bennett Bagley and Owen Bagley; a sister, Ruth B. Brinkley of Suffolk, VA; and lots of loving nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Warwick Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Mark Wethington. Memorial donations may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or the , 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hofler family.



As published in The Daily Advance

