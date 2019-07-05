Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas A. Bogue. View Sign Service Information Twiford Funeral Home 1101 Peartree Rd Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas A. Bogue



CURRITUCK, NC - Nicholas Adam Bogue, beloved husband of Laura Regan Bogue, returned home to the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. In addition to his loving wife, Nick is survived by his mother, Allison Jane Kitchens of Prescott, Az., his father, Norman (Paco) Marcelino Bogue and wife, Cindy of Aiken, S.C., his brother, Phillip Bogue and son, Phillip, Jr. of Prescott Valley, Az., sisters Brianna Bogue and Blake Bogue of Roanoke, Va., his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lois Regan, and brothers-in-law, John Regan, III and Daniel Regan and wife, Erika. He will be greatly missed by his faithful English Bulldog, Cool Hand Luke.



Nick was born April 30, 1983 in San Antonio, Texas at Lackland Air Force Base.



ME1 Bogue served with honor in the United States Coast Guard for seventeen years, having been stationed at Coast Guard Station Hobucken, N.C., Coast Guard Cutter Chase in San Diego, Ca., Maritime Safety and Security Team King's Bay in St Marys, GA., The Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, VA and most recently at the Special Missions Training Detachment East in Chesapeake, Va. as a Close Quarters Combat Instructor. His personal awards include four Coast Guard Achievement Medals, three Good Conduct Medals and Expert Rifle and Pistol Medals amongst other awards.



A military memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Twiford Memorial Chapel in Elizabeth City, N.C. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Augusta, Ga. at a date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nicks favorite charity, Beautiful Response, a mission that serves widows and orphans in Uganda and Haiti, at



Laura and the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Nicks command, team members, brothers in arms and their families for their tireless and compassionate support during his illness. We will always love and appreciate each and every one of you.



As published in The Daily Advance

