Nola Daveen Dye Peck
CAMDEN - Nola Daveen Dye Peck, age 73, of Country Club Rd., Camden, NC died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. Born in Firth, ID on October 10, 1945 to the late Stanley G. Dye and Daveen Clark Dye, she was the wife of Thomas Steven "Steve" Peck. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Leilani Goodrich (Richard), Allison Peck, Charlotte Peck, and Cynthia Schneider (Jon); her sons, Thomas Peck (Christy) and Daniel Peck; a sister, Orean Wright (Ron); two brothers, Clark Dye (Daveen) and Blaine Dye (Alcina); and five grandchildren, Sterling Rymarz, Lexi Rymarz, Trinity Goodrich, Harrison Goodrich, and Thomas Schneider.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 600 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, NC officiated by Bishop Anthony Trotman. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Peck family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019