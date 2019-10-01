Norene L. Spivey
SUNBURY - Norene Lassiter Spivey, 83, of 302 Zion Road, died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Accordius Health & Rehabilitation Center, Gatesville.
Mrs. Spivey was born in Chowan County on February 15, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Walter V. "Jack" Lassiter and Elsie Hobbs Lassiter. A homemaker, she was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church, had attended Zion United Methodist Church since moving to the Zion community, and was a member of the former Gatesville Chapter #335, The Order of The Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Alton "Pete" Spivey.
Surviving are two daughters, Ann Chappell of Hobbsville and Mary Lane Boone of Gates; a sister, Patricia Casper of Gatesville; four grandchildren, Steve Chappell, Eric Spivey, Angie King, and Shavonda White; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Cool Spring Baptist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Steve Hall. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
