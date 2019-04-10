Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norwood Henry Gregory. View Sign





SHILOH - Norwood Henry Gregory, 89, of Shiloh, NC, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Gregory was born on December 27, 1929 to Malvin and Emma Jordan Gregory, but due to the early deaths of his father and mother was raised by Clifton and Martha Stevens. A life-long resident of Camden County, as a young man he met his wife, Mary Davis Austin, and together they shared 59 years of marriage until her death in 2015; now he joins her in our Lord's house.



Retired from Ford Motor Company, in earlier years he sold cars, worked at the family log mill, and was handy at any job he set out to do. In recent years, he enjoyed fellowship in Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church where he attended services and various get-togethers.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elbert Gregory, and by a sister, Janie Riggs.



Along with his wife, he raised three children, Debbie Mason, Clifton Gregory, and Willie Gregory; and was lovingly known as "Pop-Pop" to his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he dearly loved his family and spending time with them.



Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Chaplain Davin Phillips.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of NENC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements



As published in The Daily Advance

1125 Harvey Point Road

Hertford , NC 27944

