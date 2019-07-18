The Daily Advance

Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Olivia Lee Roundtree Moore

ELIZABETH CITY - Olivia Lee Roundtree Moore, bid her loving farewell as she was escorted on the wings of angels to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Citadel Nursing Facility in Elizabeth City, NC.

Her loving and precious life of 89 years will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Antonio Williams, Officiating and her grandson, Minister Gorden Dove, delivering the Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 pm. The family is receiving friends at 711 S. Martin Luther King Dr, Elizabeth City.

She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Bradford A. Moore of Waterbury, CT, Valerie J. Moore, Sandra M. Cooper and Cynthia B. Moore, of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is Honored to service the Moore and all connected families. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 18, 2019
