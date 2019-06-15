Opal Wright Kehayes
EDENTON - Opal Wright Kehayes, 85, of 203 Kimberly Drive, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in her home where she was surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Kehayes was born in Gaston County on August 19, 1933, and was the daughter of the late James Thadeus Wright, Sr. and Gladys Fisher Wright. A retired Loan Officer with Bank of America, she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she had served as chairman of the Altar Guild, a longtime member of the Edenton Woman's Club, and had served with the Chowan County Board of Elections.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Emily Sue Bright; and by brothers, Ural Alexander Wright and James Thadeus Wright, Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Sylvia Davidson and husband, William, of Edenton; her son, Ernest G. Kehayes and wife, Beverly, of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Andrew, Joy and husband, Troy, Jonathan and husband, Matthew, and Kate and husband, Stephen; seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Brock, Nathan, Ethan, Makayla, Sean, and Sierra; extended family, Regina Linton and her children, Hannah, Alexis, and Maggie; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Friends may join the family in the Parish Hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, Edenton, NC 27932.
As published in The Daily Advance
