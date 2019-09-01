Osmond "Ozzy" Joseph Harrell
MOYOCK - Osmond "Ozzy" J. Harrell, age 79, of Moyock, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center after a long struggle with cancer.
Born in Dare County, NC on October 8, 1939 to the late Alfred J. Harrell and Arthur and Inez Quidley Garrington, he grew up in Old Trap and resided in Moyock. He was predeceased by his brothers, David C. Harrell and Ronald L. Harrell.
Osmond served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. He was an electrician and was employed at Smith & Keene, Norfolk Naval Shipyard and retired from Southland Trade. He was a very caring and talented man who loved to play music and took great pride in his collections.
He leaves behind Louise, mother of his sons J. Sean Harrell (Ruth) and Jason H. Harrell (Nancy), both of Moyock, NC; a grandson, Paris Harrell of Moyock, NC; his special little dog, Domino; and many beloved family members and friends to cherish his memory.
Special thanks to the nurses and medical staff of the 4th floor ICU at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for their loving care of Ozzy in his final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 5, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Southland Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Currituck Animal Shelter, 140 Aviation Pkwy., Barco, NC 27917. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harrell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
