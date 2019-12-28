Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pallie T. Harris. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pallie T. Harris



ELIZABETH CITY - Pallie Temple Harris, 92, of West Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1927 in Pasquotank County, Newland Community, to the late Johnie Elias Temple and Beulah Forbes Temple and was the widow of William "Bill" Paul Harris, Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of Berea Baptist Church.



She is survived by four daughters, Linda Aycock and husband Jerry of Marion, NC, Pat Boyce Temple of Hertford, NC, Katherine Harris and husband Bob Norton of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lori Harris Wolford and husband John of Ball Ground, GA; a son, Wayne T. Harris and wife Susan of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Michael Aycock and wife Stephani and their children, Ryann, Morgan, Walker, and Baylor of Cary, NC; Matthew Aycock and wife Hillary of Marion, NC; Anna Harris and husband Matt Steen and their son, Eli of Winston-Salem, NC; Carter Harris of Cary, NC; Sawyer Harris and fiance;e Amy Zhang of Morrisville, NC; Diana B. Hayes of Wilson, NC; Wade Boyce and wife Stephanie of Hertford, NC; and Edward Wolford of Ball Ground, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary T. Reid; four brothers, Tommie Temple, Bailey Temple, Darwin Temple and Owen Burnham; and sons-in-law, M. C. Boyce, III and Bill Temple.



The family would like to thank Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and Community Care and Hospice for the care of their mother and thanks to a special friend, Kathy Waters and a special niece, Scarlett Newbern.



A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Wolford and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home and in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harris family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Pallie T. HarrisELIZABETH CITY - Pallie Temple Harris, 92, of West Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1927 in Pasquotank County, Newland Community, to the late Johnie Elias Temple and Beulah Forbes Temple and was the widow of William "Bill" Paul Harris, Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of Berea Baptist Church.She is survived by four daughters, Linda Aycock and husband Jerry of Marion, NC, Pat Boyce Temple of Hertford, NC, Katherine Harris and husband Bob Norton of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lori Harris Wolford and husband John of Ball Ground, GA; a son, Wayne T. Harris and wife Susan of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Michael Aycock and wife Stephani and their children, Ryann, Morgan, Walker, and Baylor of Cary, NC; Matthew Aycock and wife Hillary of Marion, NC; Anna Harris and husband Matt Steen and their son, Eli of Winston-Salem, NC; Carter Harris of Cary, NC; Sawyer Harris and fiance;e Amy Zhang of Morrisville, NC; Diana B. Hayes of Wilson, NC; Wade Boyce and wife Stephanie of Hertford, NC; and Edward Wolford of Ball Ground, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary T. Reid; four brothers, Tommie Temple, Bailey Temple, Darwin Temple and Owen Burnham; and sons-in-law, M. C. Boyce, III and Bill Temple.The family would like to thank Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and Community Care and Hospice for the care of their mother and thanks to a special friend, Kathy Waters and a special niece, Scarlett Newbern.A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Wolford and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home and in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harris family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close