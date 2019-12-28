|
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Pallie T. Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Pallie Temple Harris, 92, of West Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, December 26, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1927 in Pasquotank County, Newland Community, to the late Johnie Elias Temple and Beulah Forbes Temple and was the widow of William "Bill" Paul Harris, Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of Berea Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda Aycock and husband Jerry of Marion, NC, Pat Boyce Temple of Hertford, NC, Katherine Harris and husband Bob Norton of Elizabeth City, NC, and Lori Harris Wolford and husband John of Ball Ground, GA; a son, Wayne T. Harris and wife Susan of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Michael Aycock and wife Stephani and their children, Ryann, Morgan, Walker, and Baylor of Cary, NC; Matthew Aycock and wife Hillary of Marion, NC; Anna Harris and husband Matt Steen and their son, Eli of Winston-Salem, NC; Carter Harris of Cary, NC; Sawyer Harris and fiance;e Amy Zhang of Morrisville, NC; Diana B. Hayes of Wilson, NC; Wade Boyce and wife Stephanie of Hertford, NC; and Edward Wolford of Ball Ground, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary T. Reid; four brothers, Tommie Temple, Bailey Temple, Darwin Temple and Owen Burnham; and sons-in-law, M. C. Boyce, III and Bill Temple.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and Community Care and Hospice for the care of their mother and thanks to a special friend, Kathy Waters and a special niece, Scarlett Newbern.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. John Wolford and the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home and in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harris family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 28, 2019
