Pamela Cole Eaddy
MOYOCK - Pamela Cole Eaddy, 57, of Moyock, NC, passed peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 with her family and friends at her side. Pam was born in Pensacola, FL December 27, 1961 to Harley V. Cole and the late Joann Schweitzer. She was the loving wife Daniel Shea Eaddy of the home, for eighteen years.
Pam was the Vice-President of Forbes Homes and Carolina Housing, Inc., where she worked for many years beside her father in the family businesses in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a unique, free spirit and loved life to the fullest. Her carefree personality was a shining light in her life. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
Besides her father and husband, Pam is survived by her daughter, Callie McGrath; her step-children, Greg Eaddy, and Rebecca Eaddy; her grandchildren, Gabriel Walton and McKenzie Walton; step-grandchild, Elon; sisters, Amy Cole (Matt) and Sharon Ferrell; brothers, Dwight Sessions, and Eddie Sessions; and her special friends, Lorretta Cain and Kathy Foster. In addition to her mother, Pam was predeceased by a sister, Debra Pittman.
The family has chosen to honor Pamela privately. Condolences to the Eaddy family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 29, 2019