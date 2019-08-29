Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Cole Eaddy. View Sign Service Information Gallop Funeral Services 6917 S Croatan Hwy Nags Head , NC 27959 (252)-449-8695 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Cole Eaddy



MOYOCK - Pamela Cole Eaddy, 57, of Moyock, NC, passed peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 with her family and friends at her side. Pam was born in Pensacola, FL December 27, 1961 to Harley V. Cole and the late Joann Schweitzer. She was the loving wife Daniel Shea Eaddy of the home, for eighteen years.



Pam was the Vice-President of Forbes Homes and Carolina Housing, Inc., where she worked for many years beside her father in the family businesses in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a unique, free spirit and loved life to the fullest. Her carefree personality was a shining light in her life. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.



Besides her father and husband, Pam is survived by her daughter, Callie McGrath; her step-children, Greg Eaddy, and Rebecca Eaddy; her grandchildren, Gabriel Walton and McKenzie Walton; step-grandchild, Elon; sisters, Amy Cole (Matt) and Sharon Ferrell; brothers, Dwight Sessions, and Eddie Sessions; and her special friends, Lorretta Cain and Kathy Foster. In addition to her mother, Pam was predeceased by a sister, Debra Pittman.



The family has chosen to honor Pamela privately. Condolences to the Eaddy family may be expressed via the online register at



As published in The Daily Advance

Pamela Cole EaddyMOYOCK - Pamela Cole Eaddy, 57, of Moyock, NC, passed peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 with her family and friends at her side. Pam was born in Pensacola, FL December 27, 1961 to Harley V. Cole and the late Joann Schweitzer. She was the loving wife Daniel Shea Eaddy of the home, for eighteen years.Pam was the Vice-President of Forbes Homes and Carolina Housing, Inc., where she worked for many years beside her father in the family businesses in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a unique, free spirit and loved life to the fullest. Her carefree personality was a shining light in her life. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.Besides her father and husband, Pam is survived by her daughter, Callie McGrath; her step-children, Greg Eaddy, and Rebecca Eaddy; her grandchildren, Gabriel Walton and McKenzie Walton; step-grandchild, Elon; sisters, Amy Cole (Matt) and Sharon Ferrell; brothers, Dwight Sessions, and Eddie Sessions; and her special friends, Lorretta Cain and Kathy Foster. In addition to her mother, Pam was predeceased by a sister, Debra Pittman.The family has chosen to honor Pamela privately. Condolences to the Eaddy family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close