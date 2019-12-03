Pamela Fortune Wilkins
SHILOH - Pamela Fortune Wilkins, age 62, of S. Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, NC died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Born in Phoenix, AZ on February 28, 1957 to the late Ben Dallas Fortune and Sarah Lewis Fortune, she was the wife of James D. Wilkins of 43 years. Mrs. Wilkins worked as a customer service representative with Wachovia Bank. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Jami Wilkins of Shiloh, NC; a son, Jimmy Wilkins (Shelley) of Durham, NC; sisters, JoAnn Young (Jerry), and Linda Primaky both of Elizabeth City, NC; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Isla Wilkins both of Durham, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church in Shiloh, NC with Pastor Jon Mason officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wilkins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 3, 2019